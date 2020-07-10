PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Grand Finals Playoffs 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings

The ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership Finals playoffs saw a lot of amazing teams battling it out against one another.

At the end of the third day, Revenge Esports tops the leaderboard with 46 points.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Overall Standings after Day 3

The ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals playoffs are currently underway and a series of phenomenal teams are battling it out against each other for the title and a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

Day 3 of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals playoffs saw action in the Erangel map, with professional team ORB Officials grabbing the chicken dinner in the third match. At the end of the day, Revenge Esports tops the standings with a total of 46 points, followed by Initiative Esports and ORB Officials in second and third place.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Grand Finals Playoffs Day 3 overall standings

#1 Revenge Esports - 46 points

#2 Initiative Esports - 45 points

#3 ORB Officials - 37 points

#4 Norules Xtreme - 36 points

#5 ForceOne Esports - 32 points

#6 Orange Rock - 32 points

#7 Team Xhibit - 31 points

#8 Fnatic - 29 points

#9 Team Tamilas - 28 points

#10 Elxr Athena - 26 points

#11 Celtz - 19 points

#12 Team K9 Official's - 19 points

#13 Team iNSANE Esports - 13 points

#14 PowerHouse - 7 points

#15 AES - 4 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 event includes all major competitive games like PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS: GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.