PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Quarter-finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Quarter-Finals Leaderboard

The PUBG Mobile Quarter Finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is underway. A total of 24 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage. The first round (Round of 24) of the PUBG Mobile quarter-finals will go on for the next two weeks.

The first day of the Round of 24 is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. The teams have been divided into four groups, and the teams of Group A and Group B faced off against each other.

PUBG Mobile: ESL India PUBGM Quarter Finals standings post Day 1

ESL India Premiership 2020 Overall Standings

ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 1:

#1 Orange Rock - 30 points

#2 Elxr Athena - 21 points

#3 Optimum esports - 15 points

#4 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 13 points

#5 TEAM iNSANE ESPORTS - 10 points

#6 Celtz - 8 points

#7 Marcos Gaming - 8 points

#8 Off guard - 8 points

#9 SynerGE - 7 points

#10 Team Xhibit - 6 points

#11 Revenge Esports - 5 points

#12 AES - 2 points

#13 vsgCRAWLERS - 2 points

#14 Team Namma Bengaluru -1 point

#15 ORB Officials - 1 point

#16 GodLike - 0 points

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all the major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS: GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

The PUBG Mobile Masters League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 6:00 PM on the scheduled days.