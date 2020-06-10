PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Quarter-finals 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

Optimum eSports topped the leaderboard with a total of 50 points after Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership.

Elxr Athena and Orange Rock trail them with 32 and 30 points respectively.

The PUBG Mobile Quarter-finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 are underway. A total of 24 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage. The first round (Round of 24) of the PUBG Mobile quarter-finals will go on for the next two weeks.

The second day of the Round of 24 is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. The teams have been divided into four groups, and a total of 16 teams faced off against each other.

After Day 2, Optimum Esports tops the leaderboard with a total of 50 points. They are followed by Elxr Athena and Orange Rock, who earned 32 and 30 points respectively.

ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 2:

#1 Optimum eSports - 50 points

#2 Elxr Athena - 32 points

#3 Orange Rock - 30 points

#4 Marcos Gaming - 22 points

#5 Team Tamilas - 19 points

#6 Swat Official - 15 points

#7 Mega Stars - 15 points

#8 Team iNSANE Esports - 14 points

#9 Element Esports- 13 points

#10 Initiative Esports - 11 points

#11 SynerGE - 11 points

#12 Team Namma Bengaluru - 9 points

#13 Off Guard -9 points

#14 Celtz -8 points

#15 TeamXhibit - 6 points

#16 Revenge Esports - 5 points

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all the major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS: GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

The PUBG Mobile Masters League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 6:00 PM on the scheduled days.