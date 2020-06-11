PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Quarter-finals 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings

Orange Rock are at the top of the leaderboard after Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership quarter-finals.

They are followed by Optimum eSports and Elxr Athena, who have earned 50 and 32 points respectively.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Leaderboard

The PUBG Mobile quarter-finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 are underway. A total of 24 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage. The third round (Round of 24) of the PUBG Mobile quarter-finals is scheduled to go on for the next two weeks.

The second day of the Round of 24 is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. The teams have been divided into four groups and a total of 16 teams faced off against each other.

After Day 3, Orange Rock tops the leaderboard with a total of 58 points. They are followed by Optimum eSports and Elxr Athena, who earned 50 and 32 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile: ESL India PUBGM Quarter-Finals standings post Day 3

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020

ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 3:

#1 Orange Rock - 58 points

#2 Optimum esports - 50 points

Advertisement

#3 Elxr Athena - 32 points

#4 AES - 30 points

#5 Initiative Esports - 27 points

#6 Team Tamilas - 25 points

#7 Megastars - 23 points

#8 Marcos Gaming - 22 points

#9 SWAT Official- 20 points

#10 Celtz - 19 points

#11 Element Esports- 19 points

#12 vsgCrawlers - 18 points

#13 Team iNSANE Esports -14 points

#14 TSM Entity -11 points

#15 SynerGE - 11 points

#16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 9 points

Also check: ESL India Premiership 2020 Schedule

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all the major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS: GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

The PUBG Mobile Masters League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 6:00 PM on the scheduled days.