PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Quarter-finals 2020: Day 6 results and overall standings

Orange Rock (64 points) stay at the top of the table after Day 6 of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership quarterfinals.

TSM Entity and Elxr Athena occupy the next two spots on the leaderboard with 61 and 51 points respectively.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Leaderboard

The PUBG Mobile quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 are well underway. A total of 24 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition. The fifth round (Round of 24) of the PUBG Mobile quarterfinals is scheduled to go on for the next two weeks.

The sixth day of the Round of 24 is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. The teams were divided into three groups and a total of 16 teams faced off against each other.

At the end of Day 6, Orange Rock top the PUBG Mobile leaderboard with a total of 64 points. They are followed by TSM Entity and Celtz, who earned 61 and 51 points respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile Quarterfinals standings at the end of Day 6

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Leaderboard

ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 6:

#1 Orange Rock - 64 points

#2 TSM Entity - 61 points

#3 Celtz -51 points

#4 Elxr Athena- 51 points

#5 Optimum esports - 50 points

#6 SynerGE - 49 points

#7 AES - 49 points

#8 Team Tamilas - 36 points

#9 Megastars- 49 points

#10 vsgCrawlers - 46 points

#11 Inititative Esports- 38 points

#12 SWAT Official - 36 points

#13 Marcos Gaming -36 points

#14 Element Esports -35 points

#15 Revenge Esports - 26 points

#16 Havoc eSports - 25 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all the major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS:GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crore.

The PUBG Mobile Quarterfinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.