PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership semifinals 2020: Day 3 results and overall standings

A total of 20 teams are battling it out in the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 semifinals.

Optimum Esports, Megastars & Team Tamilas emerged the top three teams in the table at the end of Day 3.

PUBGM ESL Semi-finals Leaderboard after Day 3

The PUBG Mobile semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is well and truly underway. A total of 20 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition, with the semifinals stage (Round of 20) of the ESL PUBG Mobile event scheduled to go on for the next few days.

The third day of the stage is now over and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match on the map in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 3, Optimum Esports topped the PUBG Mobile leaderboard with a total of 51 points. They were followed by Mega Stars and Team Tamilas, who earned 49 and 48 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile semifinals standings at the end of Day 3

PUBG Mobile ESL Overall Standings Semifinals after Day 3

#1 Optimum Esports - 51 points

#2 Megastars - 49 points

#3 Team Tamilas -48 points

#4 VSG Crawlers- 43 points

#5 SynerGE - 35 points

#6 Revenge Esports - 34 points

#7 Havoc eSports - 32 points

#8 Marcos Gaming - 32 points

#9 Celtz- 31 points

#10 Initiative Esports - 25 points

#11 AES- 22 points

#12 Team iNSANE Esports - 21 points

#13 Off Guard -20 points

#14 Elxr Athena -17points

#15 Orange Rock - 16 points

#16 SWAT Official - 12 points

#17 Team Namma Bengaluru - 12 points

#18 Norules Xtreme - 12 points

#19 Element Esports - 11 points

#20 TSM Entity - 5 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.