PUBG Mobile eSports popularity will sustain post COVID-19 lockdown: PUBG Mobile eSports Director James Yang

James Yang, from PUBG Mobile eSports, explains how COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the growth of user engagement

People like to watch the gameplay even if thdon't play the game, says the Esports director.

James Yang, PUBG Mobile Global eSports Director; Image via Happy gamer

Ever since PUBG Mobile garnered widespread popularity across the eSports community, Tencent Games have focused extensively on the eSports scene.

Last year, when PMCO Spring Split was held, the organizers saw a huge engagement with and positive response from its fans. Even in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Pro League, the eSports scene of PUBG Mobile has seen exponential growth.

In a recent press conference held on 2nd July, James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile eSports shared his thoughts on the current state of PUBG Mobile eSports and how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced it.

As we all know, a lockdown has been imposed in many countries to tackle the pandemic. This has helped increase the user engagement on the PUBG Mobile tournament live streams.

James Yang

James Yang feels that the user fan base will sustain once the lockdown end and predicted the increase in fan engagement in the future.

James Yang's statement on PUBG Mobile eSports

My answer is yes i think so because you can turn on mobile and just turn on YouTube, Facebook or any stream platform you can immediately watch. So there are more and more people even though they don't play game but they watch. So this is actually beauty of esports. If you have the experience and you know the game, you can still watch esports even if you don't play it.

James Yang further added:

I believe if they enjoy watching streaming and started loving our professional players, the fans will definitely catch the broadcast to witness the gameplay of their beloved teams. Because you want to see how they play and how they grow.

So even if the lockdown ends, it wouldn't affect much to the user engagement. In fact, we might get even more engagement than the existing one Mr. James Yang concluded.