PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about Team Deathmatch

PUBG Mobile recently released another big update after the 7th season started. BeBesideshe Godzilla event and rewards now you have a new game mode in Evo Ground. It's a Team Death Match.

Team Death Match is a very fast-paced game mode where you and your teammates will respawn right after your death. And yes you will respawn with your guns and ammo.

Team Death Match is nothing like the main PUBG game. In the normal games, you see multiple teams fighting it against each other on a large map. Team Death Match is more like Counter-Strike. It's a small map with 2 warehouses. Each team spawns in one warehouse where they can collect guns and load up their ammo. Every kind of gun is available in the spawn. M416, Kar98k, Scar-L, even M249 is available. You will have ammo available for every gun.

The goal is to Kill, Kill and Kill! When one of the two teams reach the kill score of 40 the game ends. Whichever team gets the 40 kills faster wins the game. The game also "magically" heals you if you manage to avoid the gunfire and take cover. When I said magically I meant it literally. Yes, you don't need to use any kind of healing items, all you need to do is take cover and not take any damage and you will see the sparkles around your health bar which will recover your health pretty fast.

Team Death Match is a great place to test your reflex. PUBG can be very slow some times, we all know that it is possible to camp the entire time and reach the top 10 without killing anyone or even without farming properly. The Team Deathmatch will not allow that. Hiding from the gunfire will not win you the game here as the number of kills will decide the winner. You will constantly be in close combat and this will test your reflex every second. If you think you have top class reflex, this is the place to test yourself and if you think you suck then this is your place to improve your reflex.