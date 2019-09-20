PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about the Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode (Image: Tencent Games)

PUBG Mobile's Payload Mode is all set to hit the main servers under the EvoGround mode with the arrival of the 0.15.0 update for Andriod and iOS mobile devices. It is a gaming mode under EvoGround mode and this essentially means that it has an altered environment. The new Payload Mode will be set in the Erangel map and is now live on beta versions for testing. The update is exciting and has a lot of new weapons, vehicles, air raid locators, Respawn Towers and a few other elements of the gameplay for players to experiment with.

What are the new weapons in the Payload Mode?

A bunch of new weapons including rifles and grenade launchers have been introduced. The Payload Mode will be having special crates with exclusive weapons in set locations. The locations of these crates are also likely to be easily identifiable. There will be a pop-up in the middle of the screen announcing that the crates are about to spawn and the locations will be marked on the map with a red crate symbol. Besides, a golden ray blazes out of the area before the crates have spawned.

The new weapons include M3E1-A, MGL Grenade Launcher, RPG 7 and a Sawed-off Granade launcher. While M3E1- A is a recoilless rifle that fires rocket-propelled grenades, RPG is variant of it which uses the same ammo. The MGL Grenade Launcher and the Swed-off Grenade both fire 40mm grenades. However, the latter is used instead of a pistol, perhaps, because of a lesser capacity.

What are the new vehicles in the Payload Mode?

New vehicles in the Payload Mode include a Helicopter and BRDM Vehicle. The Helicopter has often been spotted mostly in POIs including Pochinki and School. Riding a Helicopter in Payload would not be too tough post two or three attempts as it is quite similar to riding other vehicles in the game, except, there are two additional controls, ascend and descend. There is no 'speed boost' option for this vehicle.

The BRDM vehicle is another new addition to the Payload Mode in Erangel. It is a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that can be ridden both in land and in water. The BRDM is probably the safest vehicle in the game in terms of being completely secure with no windows. It thus does not allow players to peep and shoot on the go.

Another important addition to the Payload mode apropos of vehicles is a Vehicle Repair Kit. This kit is specifically designed to repair vehicles that have been damaged and shot. However, the Vehicle Repair Kit cannot be used to repair any of the pre-existing vehicles including the car, jeep, etc.

What is the Respawn Tower?

Respawn Tower Location.

This feature is completely new to PUBG Mobile and is thus revolutionary. Every player playing the Payload Mode will have an ID. If any squadmate dies before being revived, the other squadmates could collect the ID from his/her crate, head to the Respawn tower and revive them back to life. This feature would perhaps make the gameplay gripping, interesting and relatively long.

Stick with Sportskeeda for knowing the latest PUBG news.