PUBG Mobile: EWar Mahayudh Phase 3 Day 2 overall standings

Recently, PUBG Mobile in India has seen many tournaments come up. Adding to the collection, Bengaluru-based esports start-up EWar Games is hosting the third phase of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1, in partnership with POCO.
Fnatic emerged as champions of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1, held from 18th June to 21st June. The top ten teams from this phase qualified for Phase 3.
ELMTXEZ4 won Phase 2, which was a battle between underdogs, and the top ten teams from here gained entry to Phase 3. This bracket was held from 22nd June to 16th July.
Phase 3 began yesterday, 26th July, and will end tomorrow, i.e., 28th July. The top 10 from the previous stages are doing battle to be crowned as the ultimate winners of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1.
The total prize pool of the event is 2,50,0000 INR, and the third phase prize pool is 1,00,000 INR.
On the second day of Phase 3, 4king won the first match in Erangel with six kills, while TENET Esports won the second match in Miramar with seven kills. The third match in Sanhok was also won by TENET, with six kills.
Nova Godlike is leading the points table (96 points) as well as the kills leaderboard after the end of Day 2, with 48 kills overall. The Nightmare is second with 90 points and 43 kills.
EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 overall standings after Day 2
- NOVA GODLIKE - 96 POINTS
- THE NIGHTMARE - 90 POINTS
- TENET ESPORTS - 88 POINTS
- 4KINGS - 85 POINTS
- RECKONING ESPORTS - 71 POINTS
- UMUMBA ESPORTS - 48 POINTS
- ORANGE ROCK - 46 POINTS
- ELMTXEZ4 - 45 POINTS
- TSXICE - 43 POINTS
- FNATIC - 41 POINTS
- RISING IBE - 39 POINTS
- TEAM MAGMA - 37 POINTS
- THE ANNIHILATOR - 36 POINTS
- GALAXY RACER CELTZ - 33 POINTS
- HELIOX6SENCE - 30 POINTS
- HYDRA OFFICIAL - 26 POINTS
- NEWBORN ESPORTS - 23 POINTS
- LETHAL GAMING - 17 POINTS
- THE CRAWLERS - 16 POINTS
- XF ELITES - 14 POINTS
- 619XINE - 14 POINTS
EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 top fraggers overall after Day 2:
- GODL HASTAR - 19 KILLS
- OR ANTO - 14 KILLS
- TENET SENSEI - 12 KILLS
- TENET MANAV - 12 KILLS
- JUXFS NIK - 12 KILLS