PUBG Mobile: EWar Mahayudh Phase 3 Day 2 overall standings

Recently, PUBG Mobile in India has seen many tournaments come up. Adding to the collection, Bengaluru-based esports start-up EWar Games is hosting the third phase of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1, in partnership with POCO.

Fnatic emerged as champions of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 Phase 1, held from 18th June to 21st June. The top ten teams from this phase qualified for Phase 3.

ELMTXEZ4 won Phase 2, which was a battle between underdogs, and the top ten teams from here gained entry to Phase 3. This bracket was held from 22nd June to 16th July.

Phase 3 began yesterday, 26th July, and will end tomorrow, i.e., 28th July. The top 10 from the previous stages are doing battle to be crowned as the ultimate winners of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1.

The total prize pool of the event is 2,50,0000 INR, and the third phase prize pool is 1,00,000 INR.

On the second day of Phase 3, 4king won the first match in Erangel with six kills, while TENET Esports won the second match in Miramar with seven kills. The third match in Sanhok was also won by TENET, with six kills.

Nova Godlike is leading the points table (96 points) as well as the kills leaderboard after the end of Day 2, with 48 kills overall. The Nightmare is second with 90 points and 43 kills.

EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 overall standings after Day 2

NOVA GODLIKE - 96 POINTS THE NIGHTMARE - 90 POINTS TENET ESPORTS - 88 POINTS 4KINGS - 85 POINTS RECKONING ESPORTS - 71 POINTS UMUMBA ESPORTS - 48 POINTS ORANGE ROCK - 46 POINTS ELMTXEZ4 - 45 POINTS TSXICE - 43 POINTS FNATIC - 41 POINTS RISING IBE - 39 POINTS TEAM MAGMA - 37 POINTS THE ANNIHILATOR - 36 POINTS GALAXY RACER CELTZ - 33 POINTS HELIOX6SENCE - 30 POINTS HYDRA OFFICIAL - 26 POINTS NEWBORN ESPORTS - 23 POINTS LETHAL GAMING - 17 POINTS THE CRAWLERS - 16 POINTS XF ELITES - 14 POINTS 619XINE - 14 POINTS

EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 top fraggers overall after Day 2: