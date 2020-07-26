PUBG Mobile: EWar Mahayudh Phase 3 day 1 overall standings

Recently, PUBG Mobile in India has seen several tournaments come up, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Adding to this list, Bengaluru-based e-sports start-up EWar Games is hosting the third phase of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 in partnership with POCO.

FNATIC emerged as champions of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh's Season 1 Phase 1, from 18th June to 21st July. The top 10 teams of phase 1 qualified for Phase 3 of this specific tournament.

ELMTXEZ4 won phase 2, which was restricted specifically for underdogs and the top 10 teams from phase 2 qualified for Phase 3. The tournament's phase 2 took place from 22nd June to 16th July.

Phase 3 is scheduled from 26th July to 28th July in which the top 10 teams from each of the previous phases will battle for the ultimate title of the Mahayudh season 1 trophy.

The total prize pool of the tournament is 2,50,0000 INR and the phase 3 prize pool is 1,00,000 INR.

ELMTXEZ4 won the first match of Erangel with 7 kills, the second match of Miramar was won by Nova Godlike with 11 kills and the third match of Sanhok was won by Reckoning Esports with 5 kills.

Nova Godlike is leading after the end of Day 1 in the points table as well as kill leaderboards with 25 kills overall. The Nightmare, although is in 4th place but in kills, they are just behind Nova Godlike with 23 kills.

Ewar Overall standings after Day 1:

NOVA GODLIKE- 51 POINTS 4KING- 51 POINTS RECKONING ESPORTS- 40 POINTS THE NIGHT MARE- 39 POINTS TSXICE- 31 POINTS ELMTXEZ4- 29 POINTS TENET ESPORTS- 28 POINTS CELTZ-22 POINTS ORANGE ROCK- 21 POINTS HELIOSX6SENCE- 21 POINTS UMUMBA ESPORTS- 20 POINTS THE ANNIHILATOR- 19 POINTS HYDRA OFFICIAL- 18 POINTS FNATIC- 16 POINTS NEWBORN- 15 POINTS RISING IBE- 14 POINTS TEAM MAGMA- 12 POINTS LETHAL GAMING- 8 POINTS xF ELITES- 4 POINTS 6IX9INE-4 POINTS THE CRAWLERS- 4 POINTS

Ewar TOP FRAGGERS OF DAY 1