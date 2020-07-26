Create
PUBG Mobile: EWar Mahayudh Phase 3 day 1 overall standings

Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 26 Jul 2020, 21:32 IST
News
Advertisement

Recently, PUBG Mobile in India has seen several tournaments come up, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Adding to this list, Bengaluru-based e-sports start-up EWar Games is hosting the third phase of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 in partnership with POCO.

FNATIC emerged as champions of EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh's Season 1 Phase 1, from 18th June to 21st July. The top 10 teams of phase 1 qualified for Phase 3 of this specific tournament.

ELMTXEZ4 won phase 2, which was restricted specifically for underdogs and the top 10 teams from phase 2 qualified for Phase 3. The tournament's phase 2 took place from 22nd June to 16th July.

Phase 3 is scheduled from 26th July to 28th July in which the top 10 teams from each of the previous phases will battle for the ultimate title of the Mahayudh season 1 trophy.

The total prize pool of the tournament is 2,50,0000 INR and the phase 3 prize pool is 1,00,000 INR.

ELMTXEZ4 won the first match of Erangel with 7 kills, the second match of Miramar was won by Nova Godlike with 11 kills and the third match of Sanhok was won by Reckoning Esports with 5 kills.

Nova Godlike is leading after the end of Day 1 in the points table as well as kill leaderboards with 25 kills overall. The Nightmare, although is in 4th place but in kills, they are just behind Nova Godlike with 23 kills.

Ewar Overall standings after Day 1:

  1. NOVA GODLIKE- 51 POINTS
  2. 4KING- 51 POINTS
  3. RECKONING ESPORTS- 40 POINTS
  4. THE NIGHT MARE- 39 POINTS
  5. TSXICE- 31 POINTS
  6. ELMTXEZ4- 29 POINTS
  7. TENET ESPORTS- 28 POINTS
  8. CELTZ-22 POINTS
  9. ORANGE ROCK- 21 POINTS
  10. HELIOSX6SENCE- 21 POINTS
  11. UMUMBA ESPORTS- 20 POINTS
  12. THE ANNIHILATOR- 19 POINTS
  13. HYDRA OFFICIAL- 18 POINTS
  14. FNATIC- 16 POINTS
  15. NEWBORN- 15 POINTS
  16. RISING IBE- 14 POINTS
  17. TEAM MAGMA- 12 POINTS
  18. LETHAL GAMING- 8 POINTS
  19. xF ELITES- 4 POINTS
  20. 6IX9INE-4 POINTS
  21. THE CRAWLERS- 4 POINTS
Ewar TOP FRAGGERS OF DAY 1

  1. GODLIKE HASTAR- 8 KILLS
  2. TENET SENSEI- 8 KILLS
  3. NIK JUXFS- 8 KILLS
  4. OR ANTO-7 KILLS
  5. GODLIKE RAYED- 7 KILLS
Published 26 Jul 2020, 21:32 IST
PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh Season 1
