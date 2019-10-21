PUBG Mobile: Fnatic announces Indian roster

Fnatic

It would be fair to call Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile the most popular mobile Esports game in India and renowned international Esports franchise Fnatic has now formed an official PUBG Mobile line-up from India. The roster comprises some of the most well-known names from the country's PUBG Mobile Esports scene including Owais, Ronak InYoDream, Sc0utOp and Paritosh. Fnatic's Instagram on October 18, 2019, read:

Players in Fnatic's Indian oster

The official line up consists of the following players:

Tanmay Singh who'd be playing as Sc0utOP

Paritosh Sharma who'd be playing as Paritosh🇮🇳

Ujwal (InYoDream) who'd be playing as DreaM

Harpreet Singh Janjuha who'd be playing RonaK

Mohammed Owais Lakhani who'd be playing Owais

A brief history of the players

While Tanmay "Sc0utOP" was earlier playing for TeamIND, Harpreet "RonaK" Singh and Mohammed Owais had been playing for MortaL's team SouL. These three players, along with "InYoDreams" Ujwal and Paritosh, had formed Team X, also known as Team XSpark to take part in the PUBG Mobile India Tour.

The squad made it to the Group Stage Finals of Group D but failed to make it to the Grand Finals. They were also competing at PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split in the Asia Group and made it to the group stage. They secured the third position in the Asia Group stage Qualifiers and won themselves $600 each.

Patrik Sattermon, Fnatic’s Chief Gaming Officer (Image: Twitter)

According to the Instagram post, Fnatic's new Indian PUBG Mobile roster will begin playing under their banner from the forthcoming year, 2020. According to AFK Gaming, Patrik "cArn" Sattermon, Fnatic’s Chief Gaming Officer, mentioned that it has been the organization's long-term dream to enter India and that they’ve been exploring the Indian Esports market to look out for opportunities. Sattermon also added that Fnatic will be looking into sports and content intially and might then be setting up a gaming facility in the country.

