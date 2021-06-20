PUBG Mobile, Free Fire Esports players, and streamers' earnings revealed by 8bit Thug

The Indian gaming industry has recently received a sonic boom in terms of popularity and financial flux with popular games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

The much-needed financial boost has changed the standard of living for some popular gamers. Young aspiring YouTubers and amateur gamers are considering making a career in Esports.

With Esports becoming a valuable career option for young aspirants, it is important to be aware of the financial situation of the sector. Popular YouTuber, 8bit Thug, discusses these issues in his latest video.

This article will reveal details of the earnings of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire players and streamers.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire gamers and streamers can earn in millions

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have emerged as some of the most popular gaming titles in the country in recent years. Esports gamers and streamers frequently engage in competitive tournaments and stream regular content.

Popular Esports gamers and streamers end up earning a hefty amount of money due to the streams and prize pool. As mentioned above, many fans and followers are now considering streaming and competitive gaming to be a profitable career option.

Highly thrilled to be hosting the Grand finals of VCT Masters. @playVALORANTsa @ValorantEsports

Join the watch party with Team Hydra & witness the showdown of top teams fight for the title. Support your favorite teams, and have a fun experience with me and my boys. pic.twitter.com/MgZtUBybGF — Dynamo Gaming (@Aadii_Sawant) May 30, 2021

8bit Thug begins by dividing the gaming sector into two halves. On one side we have esports gamers, while on the other side we have YouTubers and content streamers.

Popular PUBG Mobile esports gamers usually have three types of income.

1) Salary

The esports ecosystem in India is still developing compared to that of the Western world. However, popular PUBG Mobile and other gamers, end up getting a salary of around 40,000 to 150,000 rupees in India.

2) Prize Money

There is considerable debate regarding the prize money earned through competitions and tournaments.

Usually the contracts between professional gamers and any organization remain confidential. Therefore, it is sort of impossible to decipher what percentage of the prize pool the gamer retains. The prize pool for gaming competitions are generally high. PUBG Mobile gamers are expected to earn a fair amount of money through it.

3) Sponsorship

Popular PUBG Mobile gamers often sign grand sponsorship contracts with big companies. These brands endorse the gamers and pay a handsome amount to appear in commercials and promotions.

8bit Thug also revealed the financial prospects of PUBG Mobile streamers as well.

1) On platform monetization

On-platform monetization remains one of the most significant methods to earn money for streamers. On-platform monetization includes beans on the Loco platform, YouTube Superchats and bits and donations on Twitch.

On-platform monetization is the basic source of income for PUBG Mobile and Free Fire streamers.

Formed a new Youtube channel to reach out to everyone with a variety of diversified content. ❤️



Its gonna be a lot of Gaming shorts as well as of IRL shorts🔥



Feels great and cannot wait for this new journey. https://t.co/3x7U1ARMq8#mortalshorts @YouTubeIndia @YouTubeGaming — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) June 19, 2021

2) Advertisement revenue

Gamers often come across a few seconds of advertising in PUBG Mobile streams and content. This is one of the methods of earning money. Usually a million views of the advertisement fetches around Rs. 24,000. The value also depends on other factors such as the view time and CPMs of the streamers to name a few.

3) Sponsorships and Brand Endorsements

PUBG Mobile streamers and content creators end up getting good sponsorship if the content is decent, has a regular audience and generates a good amount of views on the channel.

In recent years, audiences have shifted towards digital content over any other mode. This has created a lot of opportunities for streamers to earn and get a decent ROI.

8bit Thug reveals that a popular PUBG Mobile streamer may end up generating close to a million dollars through streams. While other streamers with a decent audience may earn close to $100,000 a year.

The figures represent the actual demographics that have emerged out of market surveys. The esports industry in India is blooming and has the prospect of growing more in the coming years.

Esports has unlimited scope in India. The launch of Battlegrounds mobile india will boost Indian gaming Industry. A/q to statisa, The India's gaming industry is estimated to go up to over 143 billion rupees by 2022 .

Thank you @rsprasad @KirenRijiju #krafton @hisohn @Anuj_Tandon pic.twitter.com/rjJUBuJGrY — Gametube (@GametubeI) June 17, 2021

Streaming and professional gaming is indeed a very good career option. However, aspirants must note that it is not an easy task establishing yourself and catering to the needs of the audience. It will take time to settle down and will test the patience before churning out proper revenue and income.

