PUBG Mobile: Full list of guns' damage in July 2020

PUBG Mobile has a wide array of guns which are classified into various categories. Every weapon is unique and has different stats. Players usually prefer to use weapons that have higher damage, since that makes it easier to take down foes quicker.

For those players, here's a list of guns in PUBG Mobile, along with their damage stats.

List of guns with damage stats in PUBG Mobile

Assault Rifles

AKM Damage - 49

AKM

MK47 Damage - 49

MK47

Groza Damage - 49

Groza

AUG A3 Damage - 43

Aug A3

G36C Damage - 43

G36C

M16A4 Damage - 43

M16A4

M416 Damage - 43

M416

M762 Damage - 47

M762

QBZ Damage - 43

QBZ

Scar L Damage - 43

Scar L

Sniper Rifles

AWM Damage - 105

AWM (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

M24 Damage - 79

M24

Kar98k Damage - 74

Kar98k

Win94 Damage - 66

Win94

DMR

MK-14 Damage - 61

MK-14 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

SLR Damage - 58

SLR

SKS Damage - 56

SKS

Mini14 Damage - 53

Mini14

QBU Damage - 53

QBU

VSS Damage - 40

VSS (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

SMG

UMP45 Damage - 39

UMP45

PP-19 Bizon Damage - 36

PP-19 Bizon

Vector Damage - 35

Vector

Thompson SMG Damage - 39

Thompson SMG

P90 Damage - 30

P90

MP5K Damage - 33

MP5K

UZI Damage - 26

UZI M249 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

LMG

M249 Damage - 47

M249

DP 28 Damage - 49

DP 28

Shotgun

S686 Damage - 216

S686

S1897 Damage - 206

S1897

S12K Damage - 195

S12K

Sawed-off Damage - 160

Sawed-off

Pistol

R1895 Damage - 55

R1895 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

R45 Damage - 53

R45 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

P1911 Damage - 39

P1911 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

P92 Damage - 35

P92 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Skorpion Damage - 26

Skorpion

P18C Damage - 23

P18C

Desert Eagle Damage - 62

Desert Eagle

The damage of these PUBG Mobile guns are according to Zillion Gamer. The stats from the loadout have not been taken because not every weapon is present in the loadout option in PUBG Mobile. On top of that, many sources also claim that the stats mentioned in the loadout are for TDM only. Also, stats for shotguns are only for the pellet.