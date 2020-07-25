Create
PUBG Mobile: Full list of guns' damage in July 2020

Enter caption (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)
Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 25 Jul 2020, 17:15 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile has a wide array of guns which are classified into various categories. Every weapon is unique and has different stats. Players usually prefer to use weapons that have higher damage, since that makes it easier to take down foes quicker.

For those players, here's a list of guns in PUBG Mobile, along with their damage stats.

List of guns with damage stats in PUBG Mobile

Assault Rifles

AKM Damage - 49

AKM
MK47 Damage - 49

MK47
Groza Damage - 49

Groza
AUG A3 Damage - 43

Aug A3
G36C Damage - 43

G36C
M16A4 Damage - 43

M16A4
M416 Damage - 43

M416
M762 Damage - 47

M762
QBZ Damage - 43

QBZ
Scar L Damage - 43

Scar L
Sniper Rifles

AWM Damage - 105

AWM (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
M24 Damage - 79

M24
Kar98k Damage - 74

Kar98k
Win94 Damage - 66

Win94
DMR

MK-14 Damage - 61

MK-14 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
SLR Damage - 58

SLR
SKS Damage - 56

SKS
Mini14 Damage - 53

Mini14
QBU Damage - 53

QBU
VSS Damage - 40

VSS (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
SMG

UMP45 Damage - 39

UMP45
PP-19 Bizon Damage - 36

PP-19 Bizon
Vector Damage - 35

Vector
Thompson SMG Damage - 39

Thompson SMG
P90 Damage - 30

P90
MP5K Damage - 33

MP5K
UZI Damage - 26

UZI M249 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
LMG

M249 Damage - 47

M249
DP 28 Damage - 49

DP 28
Shotgun

S686 Damage - 216

S686
S1897 Damage - 206

S1897
S12K Damage - 195

S12K
Sawed-off Damage - 160

Sawed-off
Pistol

R1895 Damage - 55

R1895 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
R45 Damage - 53

R45 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
P1911 Damage - 39

P1911 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
P92 Damage - 35

P92 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)
Skorpion Damage - 26

Skorpion
P18C Damage - 23

P18C
Desert Eagle Damage - 62

Desert Eagle
The damage of these PUBG Mobile guns are according to Zillion Gamer. The stats from the loadout have not been taken because not every weapon is present in the loadout option in PUBG Mobile. On top of that, many sources also claim that the stats mentioned in the loadout are for TDM only. Also, stats for shotguns are only for the pellet.

Published 25 Jul 2020, 17:15 IST
PUBG PUBG Guide Mobile Lite
