PUBG Mobile: Full list of guns' damage in July 2020

PUBG Mobile has a wide array of guns which are classified into various categories. Every weapon is unique and has different stats. Players usually prefer to use weapons that have higher damage, since that makes it easier to take down foes quicker.
For those players, here's a list of guns in PUBG Mobile, along with their damage stats.
List of guns with damage stats in PUBG Mobile
Assault Rifles
AKM Damage - 49
MK47 Damage - 49
Groza Damage - 49
AUG A3 Damage - 43
G36C Damage - 43
M16A4 Damage - 43
M416 Damage - 43
M762 Damage - 47
QBZ Damage - 43
Scar L Damage - 43
Sniper Rifles
AWM Damage - 105
M24 Damage - 79
Kar98k Damage - 74
Win94 Damage - 66
DMR
MK-14 Damage - 61
SLR Damage - 58
SKS Damage - 56
Mini14 Damage - 53
QBU Damage - 53
VSS Damage - 40
SMG
UMP45 Damage - 39
PP-19 Bizon Damage - 36
Vector Damage - 35
Thompson SMG Damage - 39
P90 Damage - 30
MP5K Damage - 33
UZI Damage - 26
LMG
M249 Damage - 47M249
DP 28 Damage - 49
Shotgun
S686 Damage - 216
S1897 Damage - 206
S12K Damage - 195
Sawed-off Damage - 160
Pistol
R1895 Damage - 55
R45 Damage - 53
P1911 Damage - 39
P92 Damage - 35
Skorpion Damage - 26
P18C Damage - 23
Desert Eagle Damage - 62
The damage of these PUBG Mobile guns are according to Zillion Gamer. The stats from the loadout have not been taken because not every weapon is present in the loadout option in PUBG Mobile. On top of that, many sources also claim that the stats mentioned in the loadout are for TDM only. Also, stats for shotguns are only for the pellet.Published 25 Jul 2020, 17:15 IST