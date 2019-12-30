PUBG Mobile: Get M416 orange color weapon skin for free

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, never fails to surprise their fans by introducing the new updates, modes, events, and much more in the game. When it comes to the free rewards, Tencent Games always brings gift items for the PUBG Mobile players. To celebrate the winter occasion, PUBG Mobile has decided to reward its players with free M416 skin.

Users need to fill a short form on the official PUBG Mobile website to receive the free weapon skin. Here are the steps that you need to follow to get M416 orange color skin.

Steps to get free PUBG Mobile M416 skin

Open any browser in your device.

Visit the official PUBG Mobile redeem center.

Enter your PUBG Mobile character ID. (Open Profile section to retrieve ID number)

Fill RAAZBZJGS in the redeem code text field.

in the redeem code text field. Click on submit for the final confirmation.

After this procedure, check the mail section of your PUBG Mobile account to claim the M416 weapon skin.

This offer is only valid for a few days, so make sure to grab this fantastic weapon skin before the offer gets expired. The weapon finish is also capped with a time limit. It will be removed from the user's account after three days.