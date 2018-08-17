Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
PUBG mobile gets its first major tournament

Kuldeep Thapa
News
60   //    17 Aug 2018, 15:57 IST

Player Unkown Battlegrounds has been one of the hottest prospects in the gaming world since its release back in 2016 for PC. This major success has led to Tencent Gaming releasing its mobile version. The mobile version was released early this year and became an instant hit. It was revealed back in May that the game has crossed 10 million daily players mark which is huge for a mobile game. This huge success has compelled Tencent to release another mobile version for the game which will run on budget phones. The version is called PUBG Lite and will only take 30 MB size. As of now the game has only been released in Philipines but is expected to hit the global market after some testing.

Though the PC version has been surging forward in Esports the mobile version has been holding the back seat for a while. No major tournaments for the mobile version have been held till now. Tencent is taking the first step as they are going to organize the first major tournament for PUBG mobile. The tournament is called 'Player Well Known' and will feature major streamers.

16 streamers will contest for the chicken dinner. These streamers can team up with fans or friends as the tournament is squad based. To enter the tournament streamers must have at least 1000 followers across various platforms.

The tournament will have several layers starting from Qualifiers, Preliminaries, Regional Finals and World Finals.PUBG official organization will filter through various regions and will select different teams for World Final.

"In addition to certain prizes, winners will become part of the official PUBG MOBILE squad and have access to promotional resources for streaming. Additional details on the PUBG MOBILE PWK Championship will be shared at a later date." according to their official website.

The game will be streamed on their official youtube, Twitch and Facebook channel. The tournament will take place on 17-18 August from 8 pm PDT/11 pm ET/ 5 am BST.


