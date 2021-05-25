PUBG Mobile global 1.4 version update: APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile receives frequent updates that bring new features and improvements to the game.

Its developers rolled out the 1.4 update two weeks ago, bringing a series of new features to the battle royale, including the Titan Strike game mode, the Coupe RB vehicle, and the Over The Shoulder shooting mode.

Players on the Android platform can download the PUBG Mobile global 1.4 update from the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: As Battlegrounds Mobile India release draws closer, PUBG Mobile YouTuber booked for racist remarks towards Indian MLA

How to download PUBG Mobile Global 1.4 version update

There are two different PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK files available on the game’s official website. The links for them are provided below:

Small/Compact version: Click here

Regular version: Click here

If players download the compact version, they will be required to download the resource packs in-game.

Meanwhile, if players download the regular version, they will be able to play the game as soon as it is successfully installed.

Users must separately download the Resource Packs

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version:

Step 1: Players should download either of the APK files via the links provided above.

Note: Players should ensure that they have enough storage space available on their Android devices before downloading the file. The sizes of the regular and compact APK files are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded, players must locate and install it on their devices. However, they should first enable the “Install from Unknown Source” if they haven’t done so previously.

Step 3: When the installation ends, they can log in to their PUBG Mobile account and enjoy the latest version of the game.

If the player encounters an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Also read: Will there be international esports events in Battlegrounds Mobile India? PUBG Mobile influencers share their thoughts