On 24th August, PUBG Mobile announced the much-hyped New Era. It stated that the game would soon release version 1.0, which will bring in several changes to enhance the user experience.

Along with this, the announcement of the largest PUBG Mobile global eSport event was made by James Jinho Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports.

PUBG Mobile has decided to combine the World Championship and the World League into an epic global event, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. In this article, we will provide you all the available details about this tournament.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: All you need to know

As part of announcement, Jinho Yang stated:

"Originally, we envisioned a large on-site audience to attend this event, but due to COVID-19, we might not be able to implement such an approach though. Considering the circumstance, we will call this event again Season Zero."

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 start date:

Yang also said:

"The season zero of the global championship will begin in late November in multiple studios, depending on the health situation around COVID-19 around that time."

A snippet from the announcement (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile / YouTube)

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Season Zero will begin in late November. It will feature professional teams from all regions across the world, including the Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and China. However, the exact date or schedule hasn’t been announced yet.

Prize money of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Season Zero

This global event will boast a massive prize pool of $2 million, which roughly translates to 14.77 crore INR. It is the highest prize money ever offered for a single tournament. The official title sponsor of this mega event are Qualcomm Technologies.

You can watch the complete announcement in the video below:

Begin at 5 minutes and 40 seconds