PUBG Mobile global version 1.0.4 beta update for Android: APK download link

The PUBG Mobile global version 1.0.4 beta update has been released by the officials and has improved the Infection Mode and Payload Mode 2.0. The former will be based on the Halloween theme and release on 23rd October, while the release date of Payload 2.0 mode is not known yet.

Players can play these modes in the latest beta update and then send direct feedback to the developers of the PUBG Mobile global version. In this article, we discuss the detailed process for downloading the beta update of this game.

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0.4 beta update APK download

PUBG Mobile global version 1.0.4 beta version APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml



The size of the PUBG Mobile global version 1.0.4 beta update is 1.5 GB, and it requires around 7 GB of free storage in an Android device. After downloading the APK file from the above link, players can follow the steps below:

They need to open File Manager on the device and go to the Downloads folder. Users should then locate the downloaded APK file and click on it. They have to allow installation from unknown sources, if not already done so, by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once players have enabled it, they can click on the install button. After the installation is complete, gamers can open the PUBG Mobile global version beta app and sign in using a guest account.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of the PUBG Mobile global version to install the beta version. Restarting the browser or clearing its cache, if the update doesn't show, should solve the issue.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has released the second part the of Season 15 Royale Pass trailer, and here's the official video launched by them on YouTube:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)