PUBG Mobile global version latest APK download 2020

(Disclaimer: Indian players, please download the global version at your own risk as it might lead to account bans, as per Indian government's guidelines)

PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity and seen a massive surge in the number of downloads over the past few years. The game offers a plethora of maps and modes to keep you glued. Moreover, the developers also deliver content updates and additions frequently to enhance its overall experience.

There are various methods to download and install the global version of PUBG Mobile, and one prominent one is installing the game via APK and OBB files. Here's a comprehensive guide that you can follow to install the latest version of the game.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile global version's latest APK in 2020

PUBG Mobile latest global update APK download link: Click here.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the game's APK:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done so already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Open the installed PUBG Mobile APK application.

Step 4: The game will automatically start downloading the other resources like data files.

Step 5: Once the download completes, you can enjoy the game.

Size of the APK file

The download size of the APK file is around 57 MB, so make sure that you have enough storage space (4 GB) to accommodate both the APK and OBB files.

Installation tips

1. If you come across an error message stating 'there was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading the files again.

2. Try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if you are using a 4G connection, do not perform any other tasks on your device while downloading the APK file.

3. Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

