PUBG Mobile: Golden Trigger set launched by PUBG

PUBG Mobile recently launched a Golden Trigger Set for its users. The collection is available to users via the Lucky Spin case. Existing rewards in the game include Rock Star Backpack, Golden Trigger Dacia and Golden Dream Parachute. PUBG Mobile users can use fragments to redeem gifts like Golden Trigger and Rock Star.

When has the Golden Trigger arrived in PUBG Mobile?

Thie Golden Trigger set has come shortly after the Royale Pass Season 13 was made available by PUBG Mobile. Now, players would form Carton Rangers squads in the season that would feature new challenges in the game. In the process, players would get the opportunity to unlock more unique and rarer objects in the PUBG game.

The Puppet Agent outfit is yet another highlight of the season. This can be obtained in three different forms. Based on their tastes, users would be able personalise their outfits.

Players can also win fragments that can be used to redeem gifts from the Rock Star and Golden Trigger sets that include various other items. But as always with each spin, there's less chance of getting rarer items.

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games has revealed that it is offering a new challenge of completing 10 assists in a match. Those who accomplish the same need to share their screenshot for a chance to win a permanent place in the game's Crystal Collection.

A latest addition in the PUBG game is an inner zone in the map. You must always remain outside the inner circle but inside the outer circle until the blue zone is the next safe zone.

It may be noted that the high demand for video games during the COVID-19 lockdown has made buoyed the first-quarter sales and profits of PUBG Mobile's producer Tencent Holdings.

A Reuters report said that in-game spending in PUBG Mobile on extras such as power-ups and PUBG Mobile object skins alone grew to $ 232 million, which is more than three times the amount generated by the game in March 2019.