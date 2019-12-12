PUBG Mobile Guide: 10 pro tips for easy wins

PUBG Mobile

A host of professional PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile tournaments have been happening over the past few weeks. PMCO Fall Split 2019 had concluded recently and PUBG Mobile All Stars is currently underway at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. Here are ten tips garnered by watching pro players compete to help new entrants of the battlegrounds earn their chicken dinners with ease.

#10 Peek and shoot

Peeking and shooting in PUBG Mobile (Image: MobiGyaan)

Peeking and shooting is a key trait of every pro player. It is important to peek especially why playing in Third Person Perspective since it gives players good leverage to aim better, reduces visibility and thus brings down the probability of taking damage.

How to enable peek and shoot?

Open settings

Tap on basic settings

Tap on "Enable" adjacent to the peek and fire option

#9 Managing your loot

Many new players tend to fill their backpacks with large amounts of ammo and end up running out of space to collect essentials such as medkits, attachments etc. Some even forget to throw away the ammo they do not need.

One thing that all pro players avoid is concentrating too much on collecting loot. They could make their way with just anything they find and being that accommodative could save players a lot of time.

#8 Constant movements

No pro player will stay idle if they are not healing themselves, reviving teammates or trying to spot an enemy. They will especially refrain from staying idle while on an open ground if it is not the final moments of the game. Constant movements help players avoid getting spotted or sniped. It is highly recommended to keep moving especially while looting an airdrop or scouting a house.

#7 Prefire

Pre-firing refers to the act of burst shooting before spotting an enemy. Most pro players will prefire as they enter a house to encounter an enemy. This gives them the advantage to petrify the opponent even before he/she is ready. However, pre-firing might cost players a lot of ammo and it is hence not advisable to attempt prefire using a gun with low magazine capacity.

#6 Vehicle covers

Vehicles could be damaged and used as covers in PUBG Mobile (Image: Digit)

One common pro player behaviour is using vehicles as covers. Pro players tend to collect as many vehicles as possible to use them as covers especially in maps like Miramar during the final zones of the game. Most of the damage and burst the vehicles by themselves to avoid taking damage when an opponent attempts to do the same.

