PUBG Mobile Guide: How to use weapon grips?

PUBG Mobile Scar L

PUBG Mobile has taken the mobile gaming world by storm. It is a free battle royale game that is especially popular in India. Similar to other battle royale games, a maximum of 100 people land on a given PUBG map in a battle to the end. The last person or team to survive is the adjudged the winner of the match.

The growing eSports scene and player base of the game has forced players to be more competitive, and enhance skills like game mechanics and game sense. There are a plethora of weapons and their attachments available to the players, with each weapon functioning differently with separate attachments.

This article is an in-depth guide on the various types of “grips” in PUBG Mobile. Grips are useful weapon attachments in the game, and can make a huge impact on your performance.

The Thumb Grip

PUBG Mobile Thumb Grip, image via PUBG Gamepedia

Attachable Weapons: M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47, MP5K

Stats: - 5% Vertical Recoil, - 20% Recoil Pattern Scale, - 20% Weapon Sway, + 30% ADS Speed

The thumb grip does not directly aid recoil. It does offer a 20% reduction on the recoil pattern scale, but that is the best it offers. This grip is better on scope weapons, with its 30% ADS speed boost. It also makes weapons very stable while the player is moving, and promises to be a solid grip choice for vehicular combat.

The Half Grip

PUBG Mobile Half Grip, image via PUBG Gamepedia

Attachable Weapons: M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, Vector, SKS, AUG A3, KRISS Vector, QBZ95, Mk47, Skorpion, MP5K

Stats: - 20% Recoil Pattern Scale, - 8% Vertical Recoil, - 8% Horizontal Recoil, + 10% Recoil Recovery, + 20% Weapon Sway, + 15% Animation Kick

The half grip is a well-rounded attachment. It does everything well, but nothing perfectly. It is unique in providing a bonus to recoil recovery, which helps players when shooting in single and burst shots from a range. However, the grip takes away a significant amount of weapon stability, making it harder for players to control the weapon while firing.

The Lightweight Grip

PUBG Mobile Light Grip, image via PUBG Gamepedia

Attachable Weapons: M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, KRISS Vector, QBZ95, Beryl M762, Mk47, Skorpion, G36C, MP5K

Stats: - 20% Recoil Pattern Scale, - 20% Animation Kick; - 20% Weapon Sway

The lightweight grip is a long-range monster. It doesn't have any special features, providing the same recoil reduction as other grips. However, it reduces weapon sway and weapon kick significantly, making single taps a joy to fire. It is best used for the SKS or any AR in single fire mode.

The Vertical Grip

PUBG Mobile Vertical Grip, image via PUBG Gamepedia

Attachable Weapons: M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, KRISS Vector, SKS, Tommy Gun, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47, Skorpion, G36C, MP5K

Stats: -20.00% Recoil Pattern Scale, - 15.00% Vertical Recoil

The vertical grip lives up to its name by reducing the vertical recoil of weapons by a significant margin. It does not aid in horizontal recoil, but it does provide the base 20% reduction in recoil, common to other grips as well.

It is an ideal attachment for long range engagements, and its lack of any weapon stability makes it most used when players are immobile- crouching or prone.

The Angled Foregrip

PUBG Mobile Angled Foregrip, image via PUBG Gamepedia

Attachable Weapons: M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, Beryl M762‎‎, Mk47, G36C, MP5K

Stats: - 20.00% Recoil Pattern Scale, - 15.00% Horizontal Recoil, + 10% ADS Speed, + 20% Weapon Sway, + 5% Animation Kick

The angled foregrip is mediocre in most situations, but it is the best choice of grip for players who struggle with horizontal recoil. In PUBG Mobile, it is relatively easy to control vertical recoil, but taming horizontal recoil can be unfathomably difficult.

This grip reduces horizontal recoil significantly but doesn't help weapon stability, making it a good grip for medium and short range combat. It is not recommended to use over long distances, because of its atrocious + 20% weapon sway and + 5% animation kick.