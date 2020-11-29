PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,607,120 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous mobile games in the world. However, with soaring popularity comes a host of cheaters.

To combat these cheaters and maintain fair play, the developers have created several anti-cheat systems like the Video Review System and the Script Detection System. They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters.

PUBG Mobile has published its thirteenth such report for cheaters who have been banned for over a week, i.e., from 20th November to 26th November.

This week's report revealed that over 1,607,120 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second one saw 1,838,223 accounts being suspended.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,106,964 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 45% more cheaters as compared to last week.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating reports

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

2 % of Conqueror tier accounts

9% of Ace tier accounts

12% of Crown tier accounts

13% of Diamond tier accounts

12% of Platinum tier accounts

11% of Gold tier accounts

11% of Silver-tier accounts

30% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

25% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 23% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

17% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

18% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

1% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 16% got banned due to reasons not specified.

Cheating in PUBG Mobile can be reported via three main channels. They are:

Option 1: The in-game reporting system.

Option 2: Customer service.

Option 3: The PUBG Mobile community.