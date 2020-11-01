PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,638,088 accounts in one week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous mobile battle royale games in the world. However, with soaring popularity comes a host of cheaters who use unethical means to get ahead in the game.

To combat these hacks and maintain fair play, the developers have created several anti-cheat systems like the video review system, the script detection system, etc. They also publish a weekly report informing fans of the action they have taken against cheaters in a particular week.

PUBG Mobile has published its ninth report for cheaters who have been banned over a week, i.e., from 23rd October to 29th October.

Banned PUBG Mobile accounts from 23rd October to 29th October

This week's report revealed that over 1,638,088 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second one had 1,838,223 suspended accounts while 1,124,746 accounts were suspended for cheating last week.

This week, PUBG Mobile has banned 45% more cheaters as compared to the previous week.

Here's a break-up of the accounts that have been banned:

Banned accounts pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

12% of Crown tier accounts

15% of Diamond tier accounts

15% of Platinum tier account

12% of Gold tier accounts

10% of Silver-tier account

28% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

Advertisement

28% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 31% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

24% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

3% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

2% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 12% got banned due to reasons not specified.

Cheating can be reported via three main channels. They are:

Option 1: The In-game Reporting System

Option 2: Customer Service

Option 3: The PUBG MOBILE Community