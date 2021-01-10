PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,754,008 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile's popularity is growing exponentially day by day, as it was the highest-earning game of 2020 and added more than 232 million new players to its existing userbase.

With so many active players, it is important for the game to be free of cheaters. To tackle such cheaters and maintain fair play, PUBG Mobile developers have some solid anti-cheat systems in place.

A few days back, they also revealed that they had taken action against online PUBG Mobile cheating material and removed over 125,000 cheating videos and posts from social media platforms. They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters.

PUBG Mobile has published its eighteenth report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from January 1st to January 7th. The report revealed that over 1,754,008 accounts have been banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

The first report was posted on August 29th, where 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, and the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting the boot.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 2,395,953 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 47% fewer defrauders as compared to the previous week.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

2 % of Conqueror tier accounts

8% of Ace tier accounts

Advertisement

12% of Crown tier accounts

14% of Diamond tier accounts

11% of Platinum tier accounts

8% of Gold tier accounts

9% of Silver-tier accounts

36% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

24% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 28% used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

15% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

14% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

7% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 12% got banned due to unspecified reasons.