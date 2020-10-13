PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 3,769,503 accounts in one week

PUBG Mobile has published its sixth report of cheaters who have been banned over a week, i.e., from 2nd October to 8th October.

The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts got suspended. The second one saw 1,838,223 suspended accounts. Last week (18th September to 24th September), over 2,376,017 accounts received restrictions.

From October 2nd-8th, 3,769,503 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the majority of the reasons:



⬜ iOS Jailbreak Plugin Hacks

⬜ DDOS Attacks

⬜ Area Damage Hacks pic.twitter.com/h3JlFLG5h9 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 13, 2020

This week's report revealed that over 3,769,503 accounts have been banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each one receiving a permanent suspension.

Here's a break-up of the accounts banned:

Banned accounts pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

3% of Conqueror tier accounts

9% of Ace tier accounts

10% of Crown tier accounts

11% of Diamond tier accounts

14% of Platinum tier account

15% of Gold tier accounts

19% of Silver-tier accounts

19% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

28% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheats were banned due to usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using . Around 28% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 17% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 5% of the frauds received suspensions for using modification of area damage , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the frauds received suspensions for using , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage. 1% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilised the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the hackers were handed bans because they utilised the hack to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 21% got banned due to reasons not specified.

PUBG Mobile Instagram story about new anti cheat patch (3rd Oct.)

PUBG Mobile anti-cheat feature now in play

PUBG Mobile aims to provide a fair gameplay environment for every player, so the developers have created a new anti-cheat feature called the Video Review Station.

With this system, players will decide whether the reported gamer in the video is hacking or not. If the maximum number of responses point to the latter as guilty, the officials will review the footage for further verification.

Players reviewing the videos are called investigators, and the top investigators will receive the title of Master Investigator. If an investigator assists with 21 correct judgments in a week, then they will receive three classic crate coupons as a reward.