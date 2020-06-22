PUBG Mobile: How to add different font styles to your name?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games across the world, and is enjoyed by people from all fields.

One of the tricks that users use to stand out from others is to add different fonts to their in-game name.

How to change font styles in PUBG Mobile name (Picture source: Uhdwallpapers)

PUBG Mobile has been receiving an overwhelming response from players, and it has been rising meteorically since its release. This game is being enjoyed by players from all fields.

Many players, to stand out from the crowd, incorporate various fonts and symbols to their in-game name. This can be done by using the rename card, and players look for different ways to modify their names and add various fonts.

If you are one of these players, this article is for you!

How to add different font styles to your PUBG Mobile in-game name

Players cannot modify font style of their in-game names normally, and will have to use some of the sites mentioned below.

#1 Nickfinder – Click here to visit the site

#2 Lingojam – Click here to visit the site

#3 NameGenerator.biz – Click here to visit the site

#4 Fancy Text Tool – Click here to visit the site

#5 FancyTextGuru – Click here to visit the site

These sites are just recommendations, and users can use any of these desired sites, else look for more options online.

Follow the steps below to add different font styles to your in-game name.

Step 1: Visit any of the sites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the desired name.

Step 3: You will get the result, which is a wide assortments of fonts.

Step 4: Copy the name with the required font and paste it when prompted to enter the name in PUBG Mobile.

How to change name in PUBG Mobile

Rename card in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Go to the inventory and click on the section below the emotes.

Step 2: Select the rename card and click on the use option.

Step 3: A dialog box will prompt the user to enter the new name.

Step 4: Enter the name and click ok.