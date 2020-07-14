PUBG Mobile: How to buy Season 14 Royale Pass

With the release of the new Season 14 update in PUBG Mobile, a ton of free and premium rewards has been added to the game.

An array of cosmetic items also make their way to the popular battle royale whenever a new season arrives. In order to claim these items, players would have to purchase Royale Pass, which is available under the RP section of the game.

Spark the Flame! 🔥



Royale Pass 14 has arrived! 👉 https://t.co/gS30OgCTeu pic.twitter.com/hB6Bp2l24R — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 14, 2020

For those who are new to the game or had never bought any of the previous Royale Pass yet, here's an essential guide to purchasing the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass.

How to buy Season 14 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

A player will need to spend 600 UC to get the Elite Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile and 1800 UC to get the Elite Plus Royale Pass. The former will cost you ₹799 while the latter can be bought for ₹1900.

Use the following steps to purchase the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

Open PUBG Mobile on your phone. Click on the RP section located on the right side of your screen. Hit the upgrade button in the bottom right corner. Choose between the two variants of the Royale Pass. Click on Buy Royale Pass and complete the payment.

After successfully completing the payment process, UC will be deducted from your PUBG Mobile account and the Royale Pass will be credited to you. For those who already have enough UC, there is no need to buy extra in-game currency.

Tencent Games, who are the developers of the game, strictly advise players to buy UC cash from the in-game store only. Buying UC from unofficial sources might lead to serious repercussions.