PUBG Mobile: How to complete the bolt action and MP5k RP missions

The Royale Pass has daily as well as challenge missions, which keep players engaged.

This article is a guide on two of these RP missions in PUBG Mobile.

How to complete RP mission (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

The royale pass in PUBG Mobile keeps players coming back to the game thanks to two features: Daily Missions and Challenge Missions. The latter does not expire throughout the season, while daily missions expire after about three days. The royale pass is also an excellent way to get your hands on some of the most exclusive in-game items and skins.

Players will be rewarded with cosmetics and skins depending upon their RP level or rank, from 0 to 100. They have to complete all these challenge to increase this rank or level in PUBG Mobile.

Two of the missions in Week 7 of the royale pass are:

#1 Kill 20 enemies with PP-19 Bizon or MP5K SMG in classic mode

#2 Kill 8 enemies with bolt action rifles in Miramar in classic mode.

If you are confused about how you can complete these missions in PUBG Mobile, this article is for you.

RP mission to kill 20 enemies with PP-19 Bizon or MP5K SMG in classic mode in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

RP Mission (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

The first mission is not map-specific, and players can complete it in any match in classic mode, whether it be solo, duos or squad. Players have to find the SMGs as mentioned above and kill 20 enemies, and it doesn’t matter even if they are bots.

These guns are pretty easy to find, and you can also find them on bots. Players will be awarded 50 RP points upon completion of these missions in PUBG Mobile.

RP mission to kill 8 enemies with bolt action rifles in Miramar in classic mode

RP Mission (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

This PUBG Mobile mission is slightly more challenging to complete. There are four bolt action rifles in PUBG Mobile – AWM, Kar98K, Win94 and M24. The mission is map-specific, and players can complete it only in Miramar.

Players can use any of the four guns mentioned above to complete this mission, with Win94 the easiest to find, and kill stats including those of bots. Users will be awarded 125 RP points upon completing this mission.

However, if you haven’t got a feel for sniping, you can go with the alternatives, which are to either kill 16 enemies with assault rifles in Vikendi or 15 enemies with SMGs in Erangel.