PUBG Mobile: How to delete your account permanently

PUBG Mobile continues to scale new heights and is breaking almost every record in the mobile videogame market. The free-to-play battle royale was the highest-grossing mobile game last month as it earned a staggering amount of around $226 million.

As we all know, a PUBG Mobile account is necessary for your progress to get saved on the game's official servers. These accounts can be created by connecting your Facebook or Twitter account to the game.

A PUBG Mobile account ensures that your progress is saved even if you uninstall the game. This means that when you reinstall the game, you can resume from the same point where you left it the last time.

Apart from creating accounts, however, players are now curious about the process through which they can delete their PUBG accounts permanently. While the game has no option to permanently remove an account from its servers, there is an alternative method through which a player can disable their PUBG Mobile account for good.

How to delete PUBG Mobile account permanently

The best way to delete a game account is to remove the app from the service which you used to log in to PUBG Mobile.

If you have connected a Facebook account to the game, follow the steps listed below to delete your PUBG account:

Log in to your Facebook account in any browser. Open the main settings of your account. Navigate to Apps and Website section. Locate PUBG Mobile and remove it from the list.

If you used your Twitter account to play PUBG Mobile, then you can follow the steps below to revoke access:

Log in to your Twitter account in any browser and visit https://twitter.com/settings/account Scroll down and navigate to account>> Apps and Sessions >> PUBG Mobile Click on 'Revoke Access' button to delete PUBG Mobile account.

(Note: The aforementioned steps will unlink your social media account from the game.)