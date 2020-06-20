PUBG Mobile: How to differentiate between bots and players

Bots have been present in PUBG Mobile since it was launched.

In this article, we will show you how to differentiate between bots and players in PUBG Mobile.

There are many bots in PUBG Mobile

Bots, which are artificial-intelligence players/characters, have been present in PUBG Mobile since it was launched. They are used to fill up the required 100-man slots in classic matches and carry names similar to those of human players.

In this article, we will show you how to differentiate between bots and players in PUBG Mobile.

How to differentiate between bots and players in PUBG Mobile

There are multiple features that differentiate a bot from a human player

#1 Awareness

The most basic feature of a bot is its knowledge of your position in situations where normal players would be clueless. For example, if you are slowly creeping up behind a bot, it automatically knows your position without hearing your footsteps or without you being in their visual field. Furthermore, bots rarely take cover and do not seem to care about being attacked by enemies.

#2 Behavior

Bots do not behave like human players and will remain calm even when they appear to be lost. They can be spotted standing mindlessly in the middle of an exposed area and can sometimes even be seen running into walls repeatedly. They have little personality and intellect, which is why they are often seen doing absurd things.

#3 Weapons

A bot relies on automated actions and, therefore, does not bother with strategising or planning. Bots usually carry a single primary weapon and often have no secondary ones because they neither switch between weapons nor try different things with them like an actual human player. They always appear content with the limited automated actions and the minor advantages that they have.

#4 Loot

Sometimes, you may find corpses with a lot of good quality loot in PUBG Mobile. In situations like these, there is a high chance that the corpse you are looting was a bot, especially if you find them towards the start of the game.

A bot often comes into the map with better equipment in their inventories than most players even have towards the end of the match. However, bots themselves do not loot corpses.