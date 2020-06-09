PUBG Mobile: How to effectively use a crossbow in the game

It is quite difficult to use a crossbow in PUBG Mobile.

We take a look at ways in which a player can effectively use the weapon in PUBG Mobile.

How to use a crossbow in PUBG Mobile

There are numerous weapons available for players in PUBG Mobile and one of them is the crossbow. This short-to-medium range weapon is often considered to be one of the worst weapons in the game because it has low bolt speed and high reload time, making it quite challenging to hit any target.

However, it is quite interesting that a crossbow has 105 damage in PUBG Mobile, second only to the AWM. This means that this weapon can kill unarmoured enemies instantly with a headshot, even if they are wearing a Level 3 helmet.

This quality makes the crossbow one of the most peculiar weapons in the game. According to its official description, it is “hard to use, good to assassinate.”

How to effectively use a crossbow in PUBG Mobile

The crossbow reticle

Using a crossbow in PUBG Mobile is quite a daunting task as it requires a lot of practice. The weapon comes with a unique reticle which has markings for 50, 100 and 200-metre targets.

Crossbow suffers a substantial bolt drop, so the players have to compensate by aiming a little higher to hit the enemy. The 1-2 marking on the reticle can be used to hit a target within the range of 100 metres quite comfortably. Meanwhile, the third and fourth marking can be used to hit the enemies within the 150-metre range.

The bullet velocity of a crossbow is almost five times less than that of Kar98k, so players have to keep that in mind while shooting a moving target.

Mission to pick up a crossbow

Mission to pick up a crossbow in PUBG Mobile

There is a mission in the fourth week of Royale Pass where a player will have to pick up the crossbow in five matches in classic mode. It will award the players with 50 RP points.

To complete the event quickly, players can play solo vs squad in any map in classic mode. They can then drop to a location which offers a good loot and find a crossbow. The progress would be taken into consideration only after the match ends.