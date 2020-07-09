PUBG Mobile: How to fix 'there was a problem while parsing the package' error

Many players have downloaded the APK file of PUBG Mobile and are facing this error.

In this article, we discuss the possible causes and fixes to the error.

How to fix the installation problem in PUBG Mobile(Picture Source: Dope Gamer/YT)

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile was rolled out officially on 7th July. The update brought in several new features, including a new map Livik. However, many players are unable to play the game due to several issues.

Many players download the APK file of the game and face the error 'there was a problem while parsing the package'. This error doesn't let them install the game on their devices.

In this article, we discuss the causes of this error and probable fixes.

Causes of this error

There can be several causes for this error to pop-up. Some of them are:

Damaged or Corrupted APK: If the APK you have downloaded is corrupted, this problem can arise.

Partially downloaded file: One possible reason for this error to pop-up is that the APK you have downloaded may be incomplete.

Some of the other causes could be an incompatibility with the application or security issues. The players can also try enabling installation from unknown sources.

The question arises then how players can fix this error.

How to fix this error in PUBG Mobile

#1 If the APK is damaged or corrupted, you can consider downloading the APK file again. Google Play store ensures that the file is not damaged. However, if you have downloaded the game from an unknown source, you would have to re-download the APK of the game and try installing it again.

#2 Enabling installation from unknown sources. If the application is not downloaded from a trusted source, you can try to enable this option and then install the game. Go to Settings>Privacy and enable the option.

#3 If none of the above works, the players can consider downloading and installing PUBG Mobile from Google Play Store.

Several videos on YouTube show how players can bypass this error by simply editing the APK file of PUBG Mobile. However, there is no clarity regarding the legality of this technique.