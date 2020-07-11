PUBG Mobile: How to get design name symbols in 2020

Names with symbols and fonts make the player stand out in PUBG Mobile.

There are various websites that players can use to add symbols or fonts to their name.

How to add symbols and fonts in PUBG Mobile name (Picture Courtesy: uhdpaper.com)

When someone talks about battle royale games on the mobile platform, the first name that pops in our minds is PUBG Mobile. Such is the popularity of the game that it has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Having a symbol or a unique font in the username separates the player from the crowd. Since the special symbols and fonts are not directly available on the keyboard, it can be difficult to add them to your name in PUBG Mobile. In this article, we discuss various ways through which players can add symbols and varied font to their IGN.

How to get name symbols in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned earlier, the symbols and fonts are not available on the normal keyboard, and players subsequently have to use other websites to get them.

#1 Fancytexttool.net

Fancytexttool.net

Fancytexttool.net gives players an option to customise their names. They are also provided with a set of symbols that they can add to their names.

Players will have to enter the name of their choice, after which the output will be given in a wide assortment of fonts.

#2 Lingojam.com

Lingojam.com

Lingojam is quite similar to Fancytexttool.net but their fonts differ from those available on the latter website. Users have to enter a name to get the result in various fonts. There is no keyword for entering symbols.

#3 Nickfinder.com

Nickfinder.com

Nickfinder.com has a tool to change the font and provides players with a variety of symbols to choose from.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Copy the desired name with the symbols of your choice.

Step 2: Go to inventory, move to the section below emotes and click on the rename card.

Step 3: Click use and enter the copied name in the text box and press ok.