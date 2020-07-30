PUBG Mobile: How to get free items from Tactical Drill event

The temptation of getting new skins, costumes, and emotes in PUBG Mobile is challenging to resist for any player. Most of these items can be bought by spending the in-game currency called UC. However, not everyone wants to spend their money on purchasing a game currency.

Redeem codes and in-game events allow the players to get these attractive costumes and skins for free. However, most of these items are available only for a limited time duration.

PUBG Mobile has recently introduced the ‘Tactical Drill’ event, which provides the players with an opportunity to get a permanent item in the game.

What is the Tactical Drill event in PUBG Mobile?

It is the latest event that has been added to the game. Initially, you are provided with the option to choose one of the three items.

Upon selecting one of them, you will be able to use the item until the end of the event. However, the set or the skin will be revoked if the ‘Tactical Points’ reach zero. 3 Points will be deducted for not logging in on a particular day.

Event Rules

How to get permanent skin or costume set in this event?

Rookie Pirate Set

You will have to complete various daily as well as weekly tasks to earn Tactical Points. You will receive the selected item permanently if you are able to collect the maximum ‘Tactical Points.’ However, you will be able to discard the items after 72 hours, but the Tactical Points will be reduced to zero.

Bowknot Parachute

The requirements of ‘Tactical Points’ differ. For Rookie Pirate Set, 100 Tactical Points are required, while 120 points are required for the Neon Pink (Blue) UMP45. 80 Tactical Points are needed for the Bowknot Parachute.

Neon Pink (Blue) UMP45

You have more than enough time to collect these points as the event will end on 31st August.