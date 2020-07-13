PUBG Mobile: How to get free Jacket and Helmet skin

A step-by-step guide to claiming free skin rewards in PUBG Mobile.

Tencent Games, in collaboration with Yamaha, have announced the introduction of themed bike skins in the game.

PUBG Mobile free rewards (Image only for demonstration)

Tencent Games recently collaborated with gigantic motor company Yamaha to bring themed bike skins to PUBG Mobile.

When the teaser of the crossover was revealed, the company only announced the exclusive collaboration and did not disclose any details regarding the upcoming skins. However, in a recent tweet, PUBG Mobile shared the complete information of this collaboration.

In the tweet, PUBG Mobile confirmed the arrival of new Yamaha-themed bike skins in the game. Apart from this, a stunning blue-coloured helmet and Contend Jacket will also arrive as part of the crossover.

The exciting part is, however, the fact that players can claim the Helmet skin and the Contend Jacket for free. The game will not ask you to complete any missions or objectives to receive them.

All you need to do is follow the steps below to attain these rewards for free.

Steps to get Graphic Helmet and Contend Jacket for free in PUBG Mobile:

Open PUBG Mobile in your device. Login to your game account, if you haven't already. Collect the rewards from Daily Login popup. Repeat the same steps for three days to claim your final reward.

PUBG Mobile stated in their official post:

Log in to earn exclusive @YamahaMotorUSA rewards! No ride is complete without the Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket – yours for free when you log in for three days!

No ride is complete without the Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket – yours for free when you log in for three days! 👉 https://t.co/soZ0P9hewR#PUBGMOBILE #YamahaMotor pic.twitter.com/DGSVGbKzfA — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 11, 2020

Here is what the Yamaha bike will look like in PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile Yamaha Bike

Players need to spend UC cash in the crate opening if they want to get the exclusive Yamaha Bike skin in PUBG Mobile. It is to be mentioned that players can permanently keep this skin in their inventory.