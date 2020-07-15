PUBG Mobile: How to get free Scarlet Diamond Scar-L skin

PUBG Mobile offers an array of in-game items, like gun skins, outfits and weapon skins, to its players. Some of them are available for free but players mostly have to spend UC in order to purchase them.

There are also a number of events and challenges that offer free rewards to players in PUBG Mobile. The 'Spark The Flame Login Gift' currently offers players a Scarlet Diamond Scar-L skin for free, along with other additional rewards.

How to get free Scarlet Diamond Scar-L Skin in PUBG Mobile

Scarlet Diamond Scar-L and other rewards list

Players need to log in to PUBG Mobile for five days and each day will offer a new reward for free. Here's the list of the free in-game items that you can get:

Day 1 Login (15th July 2020): 500 BP

Day 2 Login (16th July 2020): Grilled Chicken

Day 3 Login (17th July 2020): Skull Voyager Top

Day 4 Login (18th July 2020): Classic Coupon Scrap

Advertisement

Day 5 Login (19th July 2020): Scarlet Diamond Scar-L

PUBG Mobile recently released the Season 14 Royale Pass called 'Spark the Flame' which added several new features including the Avian Tyrant Set, an M416 skin, a Commander Set and more. Here's the official Season 14 trailer:

Also Read: PMWL 2020 East League Play Week 1 Day 1 results & overall standings