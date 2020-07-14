PUBG Mobile: How to get free UC in Season 14

UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile, which players can use to obtain various items from the store. UC can even be used to purchase the royale pass, which provides players with a lot of additional and unique rewards.

The in-game store has numerous exclusive skins, emotes, costume sets and characters that players can avail. Which means everyone wishes to obtain these items, but to do so, they require to use UC. However, not all users can purchase UC (as they need to spend real money to buy UC), so they look for ways to obtain the same at no cost.

With that in mind, we discuss a method by which players can get UC for free in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile Season 14

To get UC for free, players can use the Rheo app, which is available on Google Play Store and is rated 4.5 stars, with over 1 million downloads.

What is the Rheo app?

Rheo is an Indian live streaming platform where players can engage with streamers, play in custom rooms, participate in giveaways and more. The app offers them Rheo coins for watching content and engaging on the platform. These coins can be used to easily redeem UC in PUBG Mobile. It costs 600 Rheo coins to purchase 60 UC, 3000 coins to purchase 325 UC and so forth.

Players can use Rheo coins to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile

Users can obtain one card by watching a stream for 10 minutes, and also a bonus scratch card if they log in for seven consecutive days. Players can collect free coins just by logging in the app daily as well. You must have worked out by now that this method provides UC, but is somewhat slow, as it would take a month to earn around 60 UC.

In that case, players can participate in the custom rooms created by streamers and emerge victorious, fulfilling all conditions laid down by them. This is a faster way to earn UC for free, as winners are rewarded with Rheo coins.