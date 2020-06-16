PUBG Mobile: How to increase RP in Season 13

This article offers some tips to increase RP in PUBG Mobile.

There are many ways through which you can earn RP with minimal effort.

PUBG Mobile RP

PUBG Mobile introduces new Royale Passes each season to engage players and reward them with exclusive in-game items.

After the twelfth season concluded, PUBG Mobile released Season 13 in India last month. The free-to-play battle royale game offers Royale Points (RP) which can be earned through Royale Pass. Players can use these points to unlock new skins and exclusive rewards in-game.

This article will focus on varied ways through which a player can earn Royale Points in the brand new Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile Season 13.

How to increase RP in PUBG Mobile Season 13

#1 Complete events

PUBG Mobile Daily Events (Image Courtesy: Mobigaming)

The primary way to earn loads of Royale Points is by completing events in PUBG Mobile. Each week, a new event is introduced which rewards players with RP upon its completion. These events are on a timer but they grant a lot of points.

Daily missions and Challenge missions are the two types of missions which players need to focus on.

#2 Regular Logins

PUBG Mobile Login (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Logging in to PUBG Mobile daily also grants small amounts of RP to a player. Users who don’t have ample time to play matches regularly can just log in to get some RP. Usually, ranks between the 10-12 level can be attained by logging in daily.

#3 Purchasing Points

PUBG Mobile Elite Royale Pass (Image Courtesy: The Golden Pan)

Apart from free methods like completing events and logging in daily, players can also purchase Royale Points from the store.

Players will need to buy the Elite Royale Pass from the store as it boosts RP significantly. They can get 50, 70 and 120 Royale Points by completing the missions of Elite Royale Pass.

#4 Changing Tier

PUBG Mobile change server and tier (Image Courtesy: Reddit)

Some challenges are tough to complete and require a lot of time and effort. Players usually try to complete these missions multiple times but fail because of their complex nature. Some examples of these missions are getting kills using crossbows and getting kills using only pistols.

However, there is now a quick way to complete these missions and get around them easily. Changing the match server can reduce the current rank of a player and make it easier for them to complete difficult events.

Similarly, changing the game mode can also change the ranks. Players can also switch from TPP to FPP and vice versa to complete missions from a lower-ranked mode. This is the most useful trick that PUBG Mobile players can use to get more RP.