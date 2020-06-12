PUBG mobile: How to level up your character quickly!

Level up your character faster than anyone else in PUBG mobile.

Follow these steps to stay ahead of the competition.

Get Chicken Dinners and level up fast! Image: YouTube.

If you are a PUBG mobile player, you will always want to stay ahead in the game and level up faster than everyone else. When it comes to competitive Battle Royale (BR) games like PUBG mobile, it is vital that the player learns quickly and becomes better on an almost daily basis, else he/she risks being left behind, and that is never good for their rank and/or online gameplay!

How to level up your character quickly in PUBG mobile?

If you want to know how you can fast track the process of levelling up your character, then the following tips and tricks will come in handy for you:

1. Headshots

Always aim for the head. Image: Quora.

When you are attempting to kill enemies, always go for the headshot. This way, you can ensure a quick kill and get maximum damage for the same.

2. Stick to a particular mode

If you are very desperate to increase your level in PUBG mobile, then you have to make sure that you stick to one mode in the game. The best one is the Classic mode, as you can gain a lot of experience regarding various gaming strategies.

3. Kills

Advertisement

Ensure that you have many kills. Since experienced players always aim for famous looting spots in a particular map, you can choose to land in a less popular place and aim to kill bots and noobs.

4. Do not be aggressive

No matter how much you love killing people in PUBG mobile, always remember that, at the end of the day, it is a game of survival. So, pushing for kills may not be a good option as it simultaneously increases your chances of dying quickly.

5. Complete Missions

Complete the Daily Missions. Image: YouTube.

Try to complete the daily challenges and other missions that the game offers. This will allow you to climb up the ladder quickly.

6. Phone

Needless to say, you should be equipped with a good phone if you want to play PUBG mobile. Make sure that your phone has a good processor, a decent internet connection and a big screen. All these will make it easier for you to spot enemies and kill them.

7. Earphones

Make sure that you use good earphones when you play this game, as it is crucial for you to hear the footsteps of the approaching enemy/enemies.