PUBG Mobile: How to make your own PUBG trigger

PUBG Mobile triggers are the talk of the town as they make it easier to play the game.

Here is how you can make your very own PUBG Mobile triggers at home.

Make your very own PUBG Mobile triggers. Image: YouTube.

PUBG Mobile triggers are all the rage right now and if you can’t buy one due to the Covid-19 lockdown, you can easily make one at home. Below is how you can make yourself a PUBG Mobile trigger and play in style.

Materials required for making PUBG Mobile triggers:

· Aluminum Foil.

· Fevikwik.

· Popsicle sticks.

· Screw.

· Spring.

· Aluminum wire.

· Double sided tape.

Steps to make a PUBG Mobile trigger.

1. Take a Popsicle stick and cut it. Make sure that the length is 3.5 cm. Take three such pieces and stick them to each other.

2. Take two Popsicle sticks of 3.5 cm each and stick them to the edge of the previous bunch of three pieces; one on each of the sides. This is the arm of the trigger.

3. Take two pieces of Popsicle sticks and add a hollow pipe (pen refill) to create the lever. Add it to the end of the sticks.

4. Drill two holes in the arms of the trigger. Make sure that you do it on both the sides. Be very careful doing this.

5. Take the lever and attach it to the trigger arm by putting a toothpick through the hollow pipe. The lever should be able to move freely. Secure it with double sided tape on both the trigger arms.

6. Drill a hole at one end of the bunch of three pieces.

7. Take a screw and put an aluminum wire around it. Put the wire and the screw into the hole that you drilled and secure the screw with a screwdriver.

8. Take the wire and attach it to one side of the double sided tape. Cut a piece of aluminum foil and paste it on top of the wire.

9. Drill two holes on the edge of the lever and put two screws through it.

10. Take the spring from a pen and attach it to second screw of the lever arm.

Now you can use your very own PUBG Mobile trigger and play in style.

Reference: https://www.instructables.com/id/PUBG-TRIGGER/