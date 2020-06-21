PUBG Mobile: How much internet speed is needed for stable ping

With its growing user base, one of the biggest problems Indian PUBG Mobile gamers experience is low ping.

While internet speed is directly connected to ping, a stable internet connection does not necessarily ensure a low ping.

PUBG Mobile is a popular online battle royale game that can be played with people who are far away from you. However, the game requires a stable internet connection with a good speed. Some PUBG Mobile players often complain of high ping and laggy gameplay.

There might be various reasons for the same. The most common reason is that the gaming server is located far away from your physical location. During the initial years of the game's launch, players in India often complained that they registered high ping values regardless of their internet speed.

This however changed when PUBG launched a dedicated server for India. Players now get low ping values if they have a decent internet connection.

Minimum Internet speed requirements to play PUBG Mobile

A simple Google search will suggest that comfortable online gaming can be achieved with internet speeds as low as 1-2 Mbps. This, however, is not necessarily true.

First and foremost, playing on a decent Wifi connection means that you will never have to worry about ping, especially with the dedicated server. However, on mobile networks, various issues can arise even if your mobile operator provides a speed far greater than 1-2 Mbps.

Most 4G networks have an average speed of 5-10 Mbps. However, the low quality of network coverage often translates in speeds comprehensively lower than that. In those situations, making sure that you have decent network coverage is the first thing you can do.

Secondly, there is a marked difference between internet speed and stability. Even if the internet speed is above average, it needs to be stable and not fluttering.

Even if you have a quick stable network, having data-using applications running in the background might also be a reason for high ping. In those situations, taking away data permissions from background application or endings their tasks might be a good idea.

Finally, if using a stable network with decent internet speed also does not solve your problem, the issue might be with your device. Having a device that does not meet the minimum requirements will mean that you cannot play the game at the recommended 60 frames per second.

This will also lead to lag and is often confused by gamers with network related issues. In these situations, choosing the 30 FPS option with low graphics, and making sure that no background applications are running should solve the problem.