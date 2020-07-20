PUBG Mobile: How to quickly reach conqueror in solo mode in Season 14?

PUBG Mobile is a competitive game that makes it fun yet thrilling. It has a highly competitive rank structure, with tiers starting from bronze and going all the way up to conqueror. Also, at the beginning of each season, the rank of players is reset and brought down by a tier.

In PUBG Mobile, players must keep competing to maintain their rank in each season. With the launch of Season 14, this article focuses on guiding players to reach the conqueror level quickly.

How to reach conqueror tier quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 14

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile gameplay (Image via YouTube)

Gameplay is the most significant factor in reaching the conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile. Many aspects need attention to help achieve this goal, and survival is the most crucial strategy for reaching this rank in PUBG Mobile. The very core of the game is to survive till the end, and it rewards players who can achieve it.

Regardless of what most people think, camping is not the only way of surviving in the game. While it is not the optimum way to play, it is sometimes best not to get involved in unnecessary fights. It is wise to take some time off in a safe place and plan, which will allow players to think and predict upcoming circles and manage inventory properly.

Kills are not as important as survival, but players cannot just wish to camp their way to victory if they want to become top-ranked. Kills are also essential and boost the K/D ratio, which is a huge positive. Players need excellent aim and lots of practice to become good at shooting, to get essential kills.

The landing spot also plays a very crucial role in deciding the outcome of the match. Dropping on popular locations with lots of loot can backfire and get players killed early in the game, which is a terrible idea when pushing for the conqueror rank.

Map selection

PUBG Mobile Erangel map (Image via gamesradar)

Maps play a vital role in deciding the outcome of a match. Players in a quest for the conqueror rank should avoid playing on Sanhok, because it gives lower points after wins. Maps like Miramar are large, and matches last longer, resulting in more ratings. Miramar also has fewer grass campers, who prone and hide on the ground.

Common but important advise

Reaching conqueror is not a straightforward task. However, players who keep grinding in matches to achieve higher ranks eventually improve and reach these tiers. Giving up after a few losses is not the solution either.

Players should also focus on a few weapons which they can master quickly, instead of playing with unfamiliar guns. This exercise will make them better and familiar with a few firearms, thus helping in reaching higher ranks.