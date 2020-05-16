PUBG Mobile: How to reach Conqueror with new K/D system?
- A brief explanation of the new K/D system introduced in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile.
- The new system would now force players to change their game styles in order to rank up.
PUBG Mobile Season 13 has brought many exciting changes to the game. Among the significant changes, a small sneaky tweak made by Tencent has made a huge impact on both new and old users of the game.
The PUBG developers have changed the Kills to Deaths (K/D) system which has always been a key feature of the game. In general, K/D is an indicator of the quality of a player in any shooter game.
To give a brief idea of the said change, the old K/D system in PUBG was based on the total number of kills divided by the total number of deaths in all the matches played by a player. It laid onus on winning a match and staying on top by surviving longer in the game. A player winning games by low number of kills would still get a positive point to their K/D if they survived long enough or won the game by camping.
The new K/D system in PUBG is calculated on the player’s average K/D per match. This is a significant change as each match would now contribute significantly to a player's overall K/D ratio. Losing or winning matches would also mean less. The number of kills per match would be the most important factor in calculating the new K/D ratio of a player.
How to rank up with the new PUBG K/D system?
The K/D system in PUBG does not affect the ranking system directly. However, the new process of calculating the K/D ratio would have a significant impact on how players play the game. The new meta will also have a notable impact on player ranks.
Bagging kills will become the new meta in the game. Players would try to maintain a decent K/D ratio which will force them to fight more and camp less. So if a player wants to rank-up in the new meta, they would have to get good at all the fighting mechanics in the game.
Hiding and proning in the grasslands would not yield desirable results from a purely K/D perspective. To reach the Conqueror rank, one must possess impressive skills in PUBG Mobile.
Now that K/D would represent a true indicator of a player's skill in PUBG, it will gain more importance in the game. Players who get carried by others won’t have good K/D scores. Similarly players who camp a lot and have reached the higher ranks by hiding through large swathes of the game would now show a very low K/D number.