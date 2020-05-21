PUBG Mobile: How to register for the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update?

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update Registration

PUBG Mobile's 0.18.0 update was released a few days ago. Now, the developers are ready for the beta testing of the next major update- the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update. The beta servers will soon be opened to the players, and the registrations for the same have started.

The registration process for the PUBG Mobile beta update is quite simple. Readers can sign up for the same and become early beta testers, by following some simple steps listed below.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Registration Process

Click here to open the Registration Portal of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update. Login with your account and you will be redirected towards the Survey Page. Fill the survey correctly with appropriate details like your Character ID, Age etc. After answering the questions, click on the Submit button. Open the PUBG Mobile application after a few days to get your confirmation notice for the beta application.

Here is the official announcement made by PUBG Mobile:

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta testing recruitment is starting soon. Players who are interested in signing up for this beta testing can submit the survey. GameExp is Tencent Games's internal beta testing platform. Selected applicants will be contacted by the GameExp team. The beta download link will be available for everyone soon.

PUBG Mobile will invite the most suitable players among those who apply for the beta testing. Also, the players who participate in this round of beta testing will be given free skins. Players are suggested to register for the beta testing immediately, as the registration portal will be closed soon.

The 0.18.0 update recently hit global servers. PUBG Mobile uploaded a YouTube video regarding the complete details of the Cheer Park feature that has been introduced in the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update:

