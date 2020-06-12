PUBG Mobile: How to remove the Gameplay Management System pop-up message

A solution to remove the Gameplay Management System pop-up message in PUBG Mobile.

To protect underage players, Tencent added a verification process in the game.

PUBG Mobile: In-game pop-up message

In a bid to promote healthy gaming behaviours, PUBG Mobile's new 'Gameplay Management System' is designed for people under the age of 18. The new system sends pop-up messages to the players and reminds them to take a break.

Under terms of the new feature, players under the age of 18 are required to acknowledge a gaming advisory before they're able to boot the game. At certain time intervals, the game sends prompts for the player to take a break.

Vincent Wang, Assistant General Manager of Tencent, said the game wants to allow players to 'make informed choices' when it comes to how much time they spend playing PUBG Mobile. "Today's announcement is a proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy the game sustainably," Wang said.

In the latest update, there is a 'Register' button that comes along with the system pop-up which will further redirect you to fill up your parents' or guardian's contact details and verify the same with an One-Time-Password authentication process.

However, many players above age 18 are having trouble with these messages. On that note, we have come up with a solution for them:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile game and visit the main lobby.

Step 2: Click on 'settings' from the bottom right corner.

Step 3: On scrolling down the right action bar containing (Basic, graphics, Controls, etc.), you will see the Other tab, click on that tab.

PUBG Mobile: You will be redirected here after selecting the settings icon

Step 4: You will now see an option of Gameplay Management along with a label 'Age 18 or above,' including a Yes and No toggle.

PUBG Mobile: Scroll the right action bar and find the Other tab.

By following the above-mentioned steps, you can counter the Gameplay Management System pop-up messages in PUBG Mobile.