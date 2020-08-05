PUBG Mobile: How to solve the puzzle and defeat the boss in Ancient Secret Mode

PUBG Mobile recently introduced the Ancient Secret Mode, which is a new mode that is played on the Erangel and Miramar maps. The mode has different features like floating temples, special loot crates that can be opened by solving puzzles and the secret boss challenge.

In this article, we are going to guide you through a few things that you can do to solve the puzzles in the temple and defeat the boss in the Ancient Secret Mode of PUBG Mobile.

How to solve Puzzles in PUBG Mobile's Ancient Secret Mode

When you reach the floating temples, you will find a total of four puzzles in the building. You will need to solve them to get golden loot crates. You can find these temples here:

Floating Temples Location (Image Credits: GamingOnPhone)

Note: Reach the temple within 5 minutes as they will start floating after that time period.

Solving the puzzles in PUBG Mobile's Ancient Secret Mode is quite an easy task but can be tricky for players who are doing it for the first time.

Here is the list of puzzles that you will find in Ancient Secret Mode along with some tips to solve them:

Lotus puzzle: Light up all the nine lotus pictures on the wall by pressing on each figure using the crosshair and press button.

Lotus Puzzle (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

Scarab puzzle: When you go close to the Scarab, a question will pop up on the screen. Simply answer Erangel to solve the puzzle.

Question for the puzzle (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

Animal puzzle: In the Animal Puzzle, you will have to light up the boards in the same order as that of the animals present below them.

Light Up the boards (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

Sphinx puzzle: In this puzzle, you will have to align the sphinx in the same direction of the animals' glowing body parts.

Sphinx Puzzle (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

After solving a puzzle, you will find that the golden crate is opened automatically and you can proceed to gather your loot from it.

Crate Unlocked (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

You can also watch this video for more clarity over the puzzles in PUBG Mobile's Ancient Secret Mode:

How to defeat Secret Boss in PUBG Mobile

If you will go to the top floor of the temple, you will find a room where you will have to activate the boxes with loops over them and the boss will appear.

Mechanisms to activate (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

He will attack you with storm, spikes and snakes but make sure to aim for his head to inflict more damage on him.

Guardian/ Boss (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

You do not need to worry about ammo as there are plenty of them on the floor. While fighting, a yellow spotlight will appear from time to time and it will restore your health if you go under it. After killing the boss, you will get a loot crate with Level 3 loot, AWM, 8X scope etc.

Crate (Image Credits: IND Akhil)

