PUBG Mobile: How to become a Beta Tester for the game

Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020

Image Source: Twitter

The most popular game of the year 2019, PUBG Mobile, has come up with an offer. This time, the users are being welcomed to become a part of their testing team. No, it is not unreal but an official fact. The PUBG Mobile officials, on their twitter account, wrote:

Wanna get an opportunity to try the new content before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team? Come and apply to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group! Fill out the survey below for a chance to get selected: betatest.pubgm.cc

What exactly are Beta Testers?

The beta testers would not be professional testers or experienced persons in the testing field. Common users, like me and you will play the roles of the testers for PUBG Mobile. The testers check the elements and features added by the developers.

The team will welcome your suggestions on the features which should be added to the original version. This means the users will test the features (added by the developers) and suggest the changes that are to be made. The procedure is simple: click the link and add the details asked.

The user has to enter his details like Player ID, Skill Level, the average time you spend on PUBG Mobile, etc. The ones selected by the survey team will be contacted personally.

