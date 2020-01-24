PUBG Mobile: How to collect free rewards in Red Packet Drop event; stand a chance to win Apple AirPods and Golden Helmet

Red Packet Drop Event

The much-awaited Red Packet Drop event is live now in PUBG Mobile and players can now grab free rewards through this event. PUBG Mobile also teased a poster of this latest event on its official Twitter account. Moreover, it's also confirmed that few lucky users will also get a chance to receive physical gift items, which include a golden helmet worth around $500.

PUBG Mobile is ready for a Prosperous Spring! From 01/24-01/28, during a certain period every day, we are giving out amazing rewards like Giftcards, Apple AirPods or even Gold Lv.3 Helmets! #pubgmobile #pubgspringfest #redpacket



Details: https://t.co/Gy6ZUlC7sM pic.twitter.com/9YjSf7LLXg — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 23, 2020

As reported by officials, the event is only valid till 28th January 2020, and a red packet will drop every day from 17:30 to 18:00 IST. It's very easy to participate in this exclusive event. However, players are still required to follow some key rules. Those rules can be found in the image listed below:

Steps to collect rewards in Red Packet Drop event

Event Rules

Open the game between the scheduled time of drop, i.e. 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM IST.

Wait in the game lobby for red packets

Tap on the red packet as soon as it dropped.

Collect the rewards either from the PUBG Mobile mail section or check inventory.

The drops are only valid for 30 minutes, so make sure to collect and open them as soon as possible. After opening the packets, players can get BP, Silver, Classic Coupon Scraps, Golden Redemption Card, Silver Redemption Card, or Bronze Redemption Card.